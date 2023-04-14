Ahead of Rerun Polls, IG Deploys Personnel, Logistics in 24 States – THISDAYLIVE

*Atiku drums support for Adamawa governor, Fintiri, party

*PDP, APC supporters demand credible polls in Adamawa

Chuks Okocha, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Daji Sani in Yola

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, yesterday, ordered adequate deployment of supporting personnel and additional logistics for effective election security management during the forthcoming supplementary elections scheduled for Saturday, April 15. The polls will hold in specific areas across 24 states.

In Adamawa State, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, implored the electorate in all the places where the supplementary elections would take place in the state to come out in large numbers and cast their ballot for PDP.

Atiku canvassed support for the state governor, Umaru Fintiri, who will be fighting a by-election to determine whether he would have a second term following the declaration of the…