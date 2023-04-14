Atiku, PDP’s Petitions Gross Abuse of Judicial Process – THISDAYLIVE

*Says ex-VP’s candidacy balkanised, affected his party’s fortunes*Dismisses him as a serial loser, recalls his many electoral losses

*Atiku’s aide on $460,000 forfeiture: You can’t outrun your past

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja

President-elect Bola Tinubu, yesterday, told the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his party that their petition against his victory at the February 25 presidential election constituted a gross abuse of the judicial process.

Tinubu, in a preliminary objection he filed against Atiku and PDP’s petition, dated March 21, stated that it was wrong for the petitioners to approach the tribunal with the same issues they had earlier filed at the Supreme Court.

Tinubu dismissed Atiku as a serial loser, saying he has been losing presidential polls since 1993.

The president-elect insisted that he clearly won majority of the votes cast at the presidential election and was…