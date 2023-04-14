Edo PDP, APC in War of Words over April 15 Supplementary Election – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Ahead of Saturday’s supplementary election in parts of Edo State, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged in war of words with allegations and counter-allegations of plots to manipulate the process.

The APC House of Assembly candidate for Ovia South West constituency, Sunday Aghedo raised the alarm alleging that the two Electoral Officers (EOs) deployed to conduct the supplementary election for the area have been compromised by the state government with huge sums of money running into tens of millions.

Aghedo, who raised the alarm in a press statement yesterday , said Obaseki has shown his desperation to ensure that his party wins the constituency by every means possible.

According to him, “We have cried out severally on the unwholesome activities of the Governor to ensure that the will of the people is subverted and now he has come again by giving each of the EO…