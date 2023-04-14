Ekiti Partners US Agric Dept on Cocoa Ecosystem Projects – THISDAYLIVE

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has partnered with the United States(US) Department of Agriculture (USDA) on the Traceability and Resilience in Agriculture and Cocoa Ecosystem (TRACE) project.

The Lutheran World Relief (LWR) has been awarded funding under the USDA’s Food for Progress program to implement the project and strengthen the cocoa value chain in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the government, the project will be implemented in collaboration with the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), C-Lever, and Econometrica.

“A delegation from the Ekiti State Government, led by the Special Adviser on Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade, his counterpart, Special Adviser on Investment, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Tayo Adeola; and senior officials of Ministry Agriculture/Forestry Commission recently met with the TRACE delegates, led by the Deputy…