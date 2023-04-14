FG Cedes Exclusive Custody of Returned Bini Artefacts to Oba of Benin – THISDAYLIVE

*Decision ends tussle between monarch, Edo governor

Emmanuel Addeh and Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government has in an order of recognition of ownership vested custody and management of repatriated looted Benin Artefacts in the Oba of Benin Kingdom.

The government made the order in notice No. 25 in the official gazette No. 57 in Volume 110 at pages A245-247, dated March 28, 2023.

The document was titled: “Notice of Presidential Declaration in the Recognition of Ownership and an Order Vesting Custody and Management of Repatriated Looted Benin Artefacts in the Oba of Benin issued on 23rd March, 2023.”

The government by the order said it recognised and vested ownership, custody and management of looted Benin artefacts consequent upon the ‘unfortunate’ British Military expedition known as The Benin Massacre of 1897, in the Oba of Benin as an institution “to the exclusion of any other person or persons and or institutions.”

