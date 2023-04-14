FG Funds Tertiary Institutions with N6bn – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In its bid to fight insecurity in the nation’s ivory towers, the federal government has revealed that the sum of N6 billion had been invested from the 2023 Intervention Budget for security infrastructure in tertiary institutions across the country.

It added that it is set to release a total sum of N18 billion to six public universities under its Special High Impact Intervention.

Revealing this, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Sonny Echono, disclosed the aforementioned during a news briefing in Abuja yesterday.

Giving a breakdown of the 2023 Intervention Budget of N320 billion, recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, Echono said each of the universities would be given the sum of N1 billion each, the sum of N1 billion will be given to six polytechnics and six colleges of education will also get N1 billion each, while saying that over 95 percent of the N320 billion total…