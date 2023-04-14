INEC Fixes April 15 for Supplementary Elections in Ekiti – THISDAYLIVE

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed April 15 for supplementary elections in Ido/Osi State Constituency 1 in Ekiti State.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly election of the Ido/Osi State Constituency 1 was declared inconclusive by INEC due to violence that erupted during the election process on March 18.

The supplementary elections, in a statement by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abayomi Salami and signed in Ado-Ekiti by Head, Voter Education and Publicity, Akanmu Temitope, will hold in three polling units.

According to the statement, the supplementary election is necessary in order to complete the process which was inconclusive on 18th March 2023 due to violent disruption.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public in Ekiti state that the Commission has scheduled Saturday, 15th April, 2023 to conduct a supplementary election in the three (3) Polling Units of…