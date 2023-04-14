IYC Inaugurates Surveillance Security Committee to Curb Herdsmen Incessant Attacks – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Central Zone of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), as parts of efforts to checkmate the activities of errant herdsmen in Bayelsa State, has inaugurated a surveillance and security committee to protect farmland, communities and indigenes of the state.

The surveillance and security committee comprises youth presidents and clan chairmen of communities across the local government areas of the state.

Inaugurating the committee yesterday at Ijaw House, Yenagoa, the Chairman of IYC Central Zone, Mr. Clever Inodu, lamented the nefarious activities of some herdsmen who flagrantly flout the state anti-open grazing law by brazenly carrying out open grazing.

He opined that there had been killings of their parents and indigenes on their farmlands hence the IYC had resolved to take charge of the communities and farmlands as youth leaders to forestall future occurrences.

According to him, “We are gathered here as Ijaw people, sons and…