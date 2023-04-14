Kwara Assembly Confirms Chairman, Member-nominees for KWSIEC, Set for LG Polls – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointments of nominees for positions of chairman and members of the state Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC).

Following this development, the KWSIEC said it’s now set to conduct free and fair local government council polls in the state.

The appointment of the nominees were considered at the Committee-of-whole chaired by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, after thorough screening on the floor of the Assembly yesterday.

The nominees confirmed by the Assembly include Muhammad Baba-Okanla as chairman, while Frederic Sabi Abel, Hassan Taiye Salami, Gbedeyan Gbadura Yomi, Ndama Al-Hassan, Saka Baliqees Kehinde, and Abdullahi Janat Amdat would serve as members of the commission.

While responding to questions from lawmakers, the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Muhammad Baba-Okanla, promised to be impartial in the conduct of the local government polls in the…