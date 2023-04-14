Kwara Reiterates Commitment to End Open Defecation – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has reiterated commitment to partner corporate bodies and individuals to put an end to open defecation in the state within the shortest possible time.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs. Mopelola Abdulmaliq-Bashir, stated this in Ilorin yesterday while receiving in audience the Clean Nigeria Campaign Secretariat team from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources which paid her an advocacy visit in her office.

She said the partnership would also go a long way in accelerating cooperation, support and dialogue that would strengthen the need to address the menace in the state.

The commissioner said the launching of Clean Nigeria Campaign was not in a rush, adding that it requires all hands to be on deck to strengthen all the enablement, and further empower the campaign on open defecation.

“Kwara is moving, and we are running a race, as the number one marathon in Nigeria, and we…