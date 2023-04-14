Musa Holds Best Political Credentials, Says N’west Group – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A group in the North-west zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Voice of Progressive Youths (VPY), has made a strong case for the senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, to be elected as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The Zonal Coordinator of the group, Mr Sulaiman Mashi, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said Musa’s political and administrative credentials remained the best when compared to other aspirants.

Mashi said the group decided to support Musa for the Senate presidency because he is the most qualified person to lead the Senate under the APC government.

He said: “We find Senator Sani Musa as the most qualified person to lead the Senate under our great party, the APC, due to the fact that he is competent, trustworthy and reliable.”

He advised the APC to reward loyalty, competence, character and performance at the just concluded presidential election by zoning the Senate…