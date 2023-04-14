Musings on a Sad Anniversary and Ruinous Obsession – THISDAYLIVE

Anthony Kila writes on the ninth year anniversary of the kidnap of Chibok secondary school girls in Borno State and asks if government has left the parents and guardians of the affected girls to their fate.

Dear Readers

This weekend marks a sad anniversary, it is the nineth year commemoration of the kidnaping of the Chibok girls. Let us remind ourselves that between the 14th and 15th day of April 2014 close to 300 young secondary girls were abducted from their school, a Government Girls Secondary in Chibok, Borno state, a part of the country then notorious for insecurity.

Reports that reached us then was that the school had been closed for weeks for security reasons and that the girls were in school for their final examination. Amid tears, we should see.

This sad anniversary is not just a reminder of the sad fact that the too many girls are still missing, it also reminds us of who we were and who we are as a people.

When the kidnapping occurred…