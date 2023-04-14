PDP, APC Supporters Demand Credible Election – THISDAYLIVE

Daji Sani in Yola

Ahead of April 15 governorship rerun election in Adamawa State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible rerun in the state.

The party disclosed this at a press conference held yesterday in Yola by the Director-General of the Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the state, Awaal Tukur.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state also carried out a peaceful protest to the INEC office in Yola demanding a credible poll.

Tukur explained that it was a good outing that successfully elected Governor Fintiri with a clear margin of over 31,000 votes ahead of the APC candidate, adding that the votes were credible enough to have declared Fintiri the governor-elect.

He said unfortunately, the INEC failed to do that thereby declaring the elections inclusive with reruns to be held in some wards and 69 units of the…