Proposed NGX’s Tech Board to Promote Growth of Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem – THISDAYLIVE

*Says Nigeria accounted for 27% of total deal count of $1.2bn in Africa in 2022

Dike Onwuamaeze

A new PwC report has stated that the proposed creation of a technology board by the NGX would enable the capital market enhance the growth of Nigeria’s technology ecosystem and give prominence to tech companies in the market.

The report observed that in spite of the growing tech-sector in the Nigerian economy and significant private funding secured by African tech start-ups over the years, the tech sector is currently grossly underrepresented in the Nigerian capital market.

It stated further that out of the 157 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), only nine companies with a combined market capitalisation of N11 trillion were technology-based companies (excluding traditional banks which have incorporated technology into their operations).

The PwC stated this in its new report titled, “Growing the Nigerian Technology Ecosystem through…