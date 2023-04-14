SeamlessHR, Moniepoint Partner to  Simplify Salary Disbursements – THISDAYLIVE

SeamlessHR, Africa’s leading cloud-hosted HR and payroll software provider, recently announced a partnership with Monnify by Moniepoint, a platform redefining how Nigerian businesses make and receive payments.

SeamlessHR’s partnership with Monnify gives Nigerian businesses the choice of paying salaries and payroll remittances via Monnify or other options available on SeamlessHR’s payroll platform.

Payroll management and by extension, salary disbursement is an important touchpoint of business management that can have a positive or negative effect on the employee experience.

Speaking on the development, Chief Technical Officer and co-founder of SeamlessHR, Deji ‘Lana, said: “Beyond paying employees well, it’s equally important to pay them on time. Staff depend on their salaries to fund their lifestyles, so if something affects that, it would definitely affect their ability to show up productively at work.’’

“With the recent…