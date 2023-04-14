Seven Burnt to Death, 18 Injured in Ogun Road Crash – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Tragedy struck yesterday, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as seven people were reportedly burnt to death while 18 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a fatal auto crash.

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Public Education Officer for Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, said the accident involved two vehicles along Sapade bridge.

The statement said: “The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed and route violation on the part of the Sienna bus which was going against traffic and collided with the Mazda bus, resulting in a fire outbreak.

“A total of 27 people were involved in the accident, including 25 male adults, 2 female adults, and 1 female child.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and Idera Hospital Sagamu for medical attention,” Chief Route Commander Okpe stated.

“However, seven persons were burnt beyond recognition and their bodies…