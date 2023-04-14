Stanel CEO Uzochukwu hosts over 3,000 Muslim faithful, preaches “one Nigeria,” religious tolerance – THISDAYLIVE

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu Thursday hosted over 3,000 Muslim faithful at the Stanel Station, Suleja, Niger State.

Uzochukwu used the out reach to preach national unity and religious tolerance Muslims and Christians in Nigeria.

The Emir of Suleja, Malam Mohamed Awal Ibrahim commended the gesture through the District Head of Abisenyi, Alhassan Salihu Zuba during the dinner.

He said Stanel has made it a culture to host and break Ramadan fast with Muslim community annually since the commissioning of the branch in Suleja.

The Emir described Uzochukwu as a detribalised young man and symbol of religious tolerance, peace and unity in Nigeria.

Our people are happy that a non Muslim is feeding thousands of Muslim faithful during Ramadan fast annually and we will continue to co-exist peacefully while praying for his business success in the land, he added.

A member of the community, Bala Mohamed, who…