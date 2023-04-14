Tinubu, Biden, El Anatsui, King Charles Make TIME 100 Most Influential People 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, President of the United States, Joe Biden, King Charles III and Ghanaian-born, Nigerian-based sculptor, El Anatsui, have been named among Time’s most influential personalities in 2023.

Also mentioned in the list were Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi, Twitter Chief Executive, Elon Musk and Nigerian professor of epidemiology, Dr Dimie Ogoina, among others.

Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world accords recognition to people “for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions”.

Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election on February 25 ahead of his rivals. He polled 8,794,726 votes.

According to the Time’s citation on Tinubu, winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But it noted that Nigeria’s newly elected leader has had nearly…