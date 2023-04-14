Tinubu Sues for Peaceful, Non-violent Supplementary Election – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians in the areas slated for supplementary election on Saturday to conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence and any act prejudicial to orderly electoral processes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct supplementary Governorship Elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states, five Senatorial Districts, and 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies across the federation on Saturday.

Tinubu in a statement he personally signed on Friday said as the last leg of the 2023 general election, everyone must ensure that the electoral processes are brought to a final, peaceful conclusion.

He said: “As the Independent National Electoral Commission holds Supplementary Elections across the country tomorrow, I call on Nigerians in the areas slated for the polls to conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence and any act prejudicial to orderly electoral…