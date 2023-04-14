Titan Sports, Senema Production Stage All-Female Boxing Night – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Abuja Continental Hotel, formerly known as Sheraton Hotel, will come to life on May 1at the maiden All Female Boxing Night organised by Titan Sports Entertainment and Senema Production.

The night is code-named: Nigerian Boxing Meets Comedy.

Addressing the media yesterday in Abuja, John Uzoh of Titan Sports Entertainment, said the occasion which holds on workers’ day will be laced with comedy as numerous comedians led by Bernard Gbadamosi, known as Koboko Master will glamorize the event.

Six professional female boxers will compete in three different categories: featherweight, light welterweight and lightweight.

Each bout will be fought over three rounds with a minute rest in between each round. The lightweight event being the highest weight is the climax weight.

All the female boxers will go through the mandatory pre-fight health checks and are expected to put on their head gears during the fight.

The best…