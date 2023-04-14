Why I Deserve Second Term – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has given thumbs up to his administration, saying he deserves a second term based on his performance in almost four years.

Speaking on Arise News Channel’s “The Morning Show,” yesterday, the Bayelsa governor said his administration had made appreciable progress in virtually every sector of the state’s economy. These he listed to include infrastructure, education, health agriculture, sports, skills acquisition and human capacity development.

Diri had on Wednesday, emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

He was the sole aspirant in the governorship primary election held in Yenagoa.

The governor said it was only those desperate for power that would not see and appreciate what the government had done during the period to improve the lives of Bayelsans.

He said through investments in…