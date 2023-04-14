With 2.8% Growth Prediction, W’Bank Urges Nigeria to Ease Trade Barriers – THISDAYLIVE

*Debt roundtable expected to ease burden for countries, says IMF boss

Obinna Chima, Nume Ekeghe, Funke Olaode and Ugo Aliogo in Washington DC

The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, yesterday, predicted that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would grow at 2.8 per cent in 2023, just as he advised Nigeria’s policymakers to ease trade restrictions and take more steps towards diversifying the economy in order to achieve shared prosperity and sustainable growth.

In addition, he said Nigeria should focus on improving electricity, access to clean water, and more investment in agriculture which according to him would help trigger faster growth.

This was just as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, pointed out that talks from the roundtable on debt initiated by the multilateral institution would help ensure debt sustainability assessment, improve debt restructuring process and ease debt…