APC Special Congress Ratifies Ododo’s Guber Candidacy – THISDAYLIVE

The candidature of Ahmed Usman Ododo as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress in the Kogi State governorship election, scheduled for November 11, has been ratified by a special Congress of the party, as stipulated in the guidelines for the primary election, which held on Friday.

The special congress, presided over by the Chairman of the Kogi APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, was held on Saturday at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Center, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

This follows the emergence of Ododo, a former Auditor-General for Local Governments, as the APC candidate at the party’s governorship direct primaries held across all the 239 wards of the state.

Announcing the results for ratification, the Secretary to the committee, who represented the Zamfara Governor, Patrick Obahiagbon, said, “After the carefully conducted primaries, devoid of rancour and with no violence recorded anywhere in the…