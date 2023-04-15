ASATU Prime Minister Commends Gov Soludo on Water Transport – THISDAYLIVE

The Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Chief John Chukwudi Metchie, has commended Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the state Commissioner for transportation, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike, for the ongoing sensitisation to safety requirements, which he said was preparatory to the commencement of water transportation in the state.

Metchie, who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (a United Nations affiliate), commended Soludo and the Transportation Commissioner for the commencement of the Otu-Ocha Marine Project in Anambra East Local Government which he said would bring huge relief to the communities in the coastal areas of the state.

In a statement by his media team, Metchie, who doubles as the President-General of Umueri Community, used the opportunity to call on Governor Soludo to come to the rescue of Umueri, which he said is being ravaged and devastated by massive erosion,…