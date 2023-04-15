‘Honey Money’ to Debut in Cinemas – THISDAYLIVE

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Riveting Feature film, ‘Honey Money’, is set for theatrical release in the month of April and to the delight of its cast and crew days after festival screening. The film made its premiere at the recent 10th edition of Nollywood week Film Festival, which took place in Paris. Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, ‘Honey Money’ trailer is already a hook and viewers can’t wait to see the movie in cinemas nationwide from April 28, 2023.

Directed by Ekene Mekwunye, ‘Honey Money’ follows the story of Tobiloba, a young man in his twenties from a humble background, who is faced with strong disapproval from his parents when he starts showing up at home with things beyond his financial capabilities.

Unknown to them, he belongs to a notorious gang funding his new lifestyle.

The thrilling crime drama boasts of a talented ensemble cast featuring Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Iyabo Ojo, Femi Branch, Junior Pope Odonwodo, Lina…