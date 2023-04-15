INEC Cancels Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency Rerun in Akwa Ibom – THISDAYLIVE

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency rerun election in Akwa Ibom due to violence.

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr Cyril Omorogbe, said this when he addressed newsmen in his office in Uyo on Saturday.

Omoregbe said the election was cancelled in all the 17 polling units as a result of reported snatching of election materials, including Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVAS) and others

“I just want to give a brief update on what has happened today, in the case of the rerun election.

“The fact is that we had about four Local Government Areas (LGAs) where we conducted election and one major one was of them was the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency

“We were there this morning early enough at about 8:30 a.m, polling units were opened. A couple of hours after we opened the polls, I received a call that BIVAS machines were hijacked.

“So, I knew from then that…