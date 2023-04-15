Is It Goodbye to El Madrigal? – THISDAYLIVE

After five years at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze may be bidding Villarreal goodbye, with several European giants, including his latest victim – Real Madrid scrambling for his signature

With 13 goals and 11 assists, Samuel Chukueze is having his best season ever since joining Villarreal in 2018 and his performance has not gone unnoticed with a number of Premier League clubs having made enquiries about the Nigerian.

Indeed, it was his performance last weekend against Real Madrid that has sent tongues really wagging about the quality of the U17 World Cup winner’s real quality, which has even attracted the attention of Spanish giants, Madrid.

Chukwueze has impressed this season and could be set to leave Villarreal if a tempting offer arrives from Los Blancos, after he scored twice for Villarreal in a 3-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu last Saturday in a performance that could end up helping him secure a move to the…