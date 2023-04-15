Jombo Commiserates with Sen. Orji Kalu over Wife’s Death – THISDAYLIVE

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sublime Industries Ltd & Sublime Hotels & Suites, Chief Kelvin Jombo, has commiserated with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his wife, Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu.

Jombo in statement made available to journalists yesterday expressed shock and deep sadness over the demise of the wife of the former Abia State governor.

Late Ifeoma Kalu who died on Monday at the age of 61, according to Jombo, lived a virtuous life and will always be remembered.

According to him, the former Abia First Lady was indeed a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity just as the husband.

“My sincere sympathy and condolences to you and your family Your Excellency over the loss of your dear wife. I pray you get the strength to handle the unfortunate situation.

“The late wife of the Chief Whip of the Senate will be greatly missed by the great people of Abia State. She was a good woman and a mother with…