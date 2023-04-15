LECTURERS, SUPERSTITIONS, AND ACADEMIC DECAY ON CAMPUSES – THISDAYLIVE

Many lecturers are deeply superstitious and cannot deliver the robust intellectual culture that Nigeria needs, argues Leo Igwe

Nigerian universities are dying. Schools are slowly and steadily becoming hotbeds of superstition and unreason. Irrational beliefs, scorched earth mindsets, and stone age ideas are taking over the campuses. The intellectual climate is moribund, a disconnect from the 21st-century zeitgeist. The culture of critical examination of issues is dying and disappearing with speed. And lecturers are partly to be blamed for this unsavory development. The academics are largely responsible for the deteriorating situation, and educational decay. Why do I say so? I have been trying to rally and mobilize a critical mass of university teachers against witchcraft accusations and witch persecution. Unfortunately, the effort has yielded limited results. The response has been discouraging and demoralizing due to obvious reluctance, and unwillingness by…