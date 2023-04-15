Nigeria-British Chamber Set to Attract FDIs from UK – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce is set to embark on an outward 2023 trade mission to the United Kingdom to market the ease of doing business in Nigeria and attract foreign direct investments into the country.

This was announced on Thursday by the Vice President and Chairman, Trade and Investment, NBCC, Mr. Akin Osuntoki, who stated that the trade mission “is aimed at attracting foreign investment to Nigeria with a multi-sector focus particularly on non-oil products and services in furtherance of the NBCC’s commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for members and prospects.”

He further stated that the trade mission would “change the Nigerian narrative and offer a new face of the Nigerian private sector by presenting a high-level delegation of business leaders from Nigeria.”

The 2023 Trade Mission that is scheduled to commence on May 21 and end on May 27 in London and Birmingham, according to him,…