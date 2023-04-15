Nigeria’s Laboratory Centre Attains International Accreditation – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Laboratory Equipment Calibration Centre (NaLECC) with the assistance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) and funding from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has attained ISO 17025:2017 accreditation.

A statement from the United States Embassy yesterday said that Nigeria’s National Laboratory Equipment Calibration Centre, in its efforts to align with international standards and with support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) and funding from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), has attained ISO 17025:2017 accreditation from the Kenya Accreditation Service.

ISO 17025:2017 provides requirements for the competence, impartiality, and consistent operations of laboratories.

NaLECC, a standard laboratory equipment calibration centre, was established in 2020 through US CDC funding to strengthen…