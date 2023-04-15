Nine Years After Abduction, 98 Chibok Girls Still with Boko Haram, Says Amnesty International – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Amnesty International (AI) has revealed that nine years after Boko Haram terrorists abducted 276 students from a girls’ secondary school in Chibok, Borno State, 98 are still being held captive by the sect.

Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their school on April 14, 2014.

In a statement in Abuja yesterday on the remembrance day, the Acting Director, Amnesty International, Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, said the Nigerian authorities had not carried out a single credible investigation into the security failures that left children vulnerable to the atrocities committed by Boko Haram and gunmen.

Sanusi said: “Parents of the 98 Chibok schoolgirls who are still being held by Boko Haram— as well as other children abducted by gunmen— are living in anguish, knowing that their children are in the hands of ruthless individuals who subject their loved ones to chilling brutalities.

“It is beyond time that the…