Rivers Supplementary Election Peaceful amidst Low Voter Turnout – THISDAYLIVE

The Saturday’s supplementary National Assembly election in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers commenced smoothly and peacefully despite low turnout of voters.

The electoral officers arrived early with the materials at Rumuwoji Ward 12 Unit 6 Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, but up till noon, very few persons had cast their votes.

Some residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they would not participate in the election because the results of the Feb. 25 and March 18 elections did not reflect their votes.

Mr Godfrey Udom said that his vote would not make any difference from what the result was before the cancellation of the earlier one.

“As you can see people are not interested in this election because they came out in large numbers during the general election, but what they expected was not what they saw when the results were declared.

Also in Units 8, 9 and 10 not many voters did came out to cast their votes as…