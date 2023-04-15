Supplementary Election 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Saturday April 15, 2023

12:53pm

Voter Apathy in Parts of Port Harcourt

Saturday’s House of Representatives supplementary election in Port Harcourt Federal Constituency in Rivers has been characterised by low turnout of voters, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

In Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Ward 5, Port Harcourt Township, election commenced at 8:30 a.m. but as at 11:26 a.m. only few voters had come out to cast their votes.

Polling Units 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 88 of the same ward also experienced a similar situation as voters came out in trickles to vote.

However, the election environment was peaceful and orderly with the presence of the Police and personnel of the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the polling stations.

In Unit 44 Ward 5 opposite the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) office complex, the Presiding Officer, James Ar-Ibibbia, said that no person had voted in the unit as at 10:40 a.m.

The…