Supplementary Elections 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Saturday April 15, 2023

7:00AM

Fintiri, Binani Renew Battle as INEC Holds Supplementary Polls

*Nasir Idris tackles Mohammed Bande for Kebbi State governorship

*Elections also holding in 5 senatorial districts, 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies

Bennett Oghifo, Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will today hold supplementary elections in a number of polling units in 24 states across Nigeria to conclude all outstanding governorship, national and state assembly polls.

In earlier elections held on February 25 and March 18, INEC declared winners for the Presidency, 26 governorship, 104 senatorial, 329 House of Reps membership and 935 state assembly seats.

However, the election umpire declared several polls inconclusive, while it cancelled others due to irregularities and violence in the affected states.

At the top of the supplementary polls today will be the governorship elections in…