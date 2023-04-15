Thousands of Children Continue to Experience Killings, Kidnapping – THISDAYLIVE





The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said urgent actions are needed to protect the children suffering from the impacts of the conflicts in North-east Nigeria.

In a statement, UNICEF gave 96 as the number of Chibok girls still in captivity nine years after the abduction.

Speaking on the impact of the conflict on children, Cristian Munduate, UNICEF representative in Nigeria, said thousands of children continue to experience killings and kidnapping including forced recruitment into armed groups.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of Nigeria’s children. We must do everything in our power to ensure they grow up in safety, with access to education and the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

“Since 2014, there have been over 2,400 incidents of grave violations verified, affecting over 6,800 children in the North-east. The most common violations are recruitment or use of children by armed groups with 700 verified cases, followed…