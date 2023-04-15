With Concerns over Global Banking Crisis, Emefiele Pledges Improved Supervision, Monitoring of Banks – THISDAYLIVE

* IMF’s support for tight monetary policy excites CBN governor

Nume Ekeghe, Funke Olaode and Ugo Aliogo in Washington DC

Following recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States that heightened concerns of a likely global banking crisis, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday said regulators in Nigeria would continue to keep their eyes on banking system stability, through monitoring and supervision of financial institutions.

Emefiele said this during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing International Monetary Fund/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC.

In addition, he pointed out that the support of CBN’s tight monetary policy by the IMF was a testament to the fact that the central bank was doing the right thing.

“So, the focus remains that monetary policy and monetary authorities must continue to focus on inflation so as to continue to bring it…