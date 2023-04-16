Abejide Emerges as Kogi ADC Guber Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The House of Representatives member representing Yagba federal constituency, Leke Abejide, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ADC primary, which held peacefully across the 239 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state, had its collation centre at the Idri Nana Hotel, Lokoja, the state capital.

The direct primary election was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials from the state and its national headquarters with the presence of security agents.

One Mrs Magdalene Aku represented the INEC chairman at the primary, while Sadiq Zakaye and one other official represented the INEC office in the state.

While announcing the results, the National Collation Officer of the party, Dr Babalola Ajadi, said out of the 9,584 total votes cast, Abejide polled 9,456 votes, while 128 votes were recorded as invalid.

Ajadi said having scored…