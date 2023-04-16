APC Wins Sanga Constituency Seat in Kaduna – THISDAYLIVE

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Haliru Dangana of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s rerun election for House of Assembly Sanga constituency seat.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Umaru Musa declared the result in Gwantu.

Musa said that Dangana polled 13, 883 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Comfort Amwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 13, 275 votes.

“Haliru Dangana of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring the highest votes is hereby declared the winner,” he said. (NAN)