All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Nasiru Idris, has been declared the winner of the supplementary governorship election in Kebbi State.

Idris, who is the President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), polled 409,225 votes to defeat his closest rival, Maj. Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 360,940 votes.

Details later…