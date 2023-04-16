INEC Disowns Adamawa REC over Declaration of APC’s Binani as Winner of Guber Poll – THISDAYLIVE

The Independent National Electoral Commission has disowned the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yinusa, for declaring All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Aishatu Binani, as the winner of the supplementary governorship election.

In a statement by its National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, INEC said its attention had been drawn to the purported declaration of Binani as winner by the REC, even when the process had not been concluded.

It added that the action of the REC was an usurpation of the powers s of the state returning officer and was therefore null, void and of no effect.