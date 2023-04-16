INEC Suspends Collation of Results in Adamawa, Says Binani’s Declaration as Winner Null and Void – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election in Adamawa state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa, had earlier declared Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani, as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election.

But INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued Sunday described the action of the REC as a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer.

The commission described Binani’s declaration as null, void and of no effect.

The commission, therefore summoned REC, Returning Officer and all involved to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.

Okoye said: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has…