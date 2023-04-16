Informed Leadership Committed to Good Governance, Key to Africa’s Growth – THISDAYLIVE

.Identifies terrorism in the Sahel as a common global challenge

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed that for Africa to fulfill the needs and yearnings of its people towards growth ambitions, the role of knowledgeable leadership committed to good governance remains critical.

Osinbajo stated this at the weekend while delivering a virtual lecture entitled “Africa 2050: Making Growth Work.” to the 2023 Africana Conference of the Fletcher School, Tufts University, USA.

The Vice President who addressed a wide range of issues affecting Africa’s development noted that though situations of wars, pandemic, political strife and energy crisis, among other factors, were inhibiting development in the continent, leadership remains key.

According to him: “Africa’s growth ambitions will surely need knowledgeable leadership committed to good governance.

“Apart from the serendipity of getting the right leaders at the right…