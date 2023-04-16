Leke Abejide emerges as the ADC candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

House of Representatives Member representing Yagba federal constituency, Leke Abejide has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC )

The ADC primary which held peacefully across the 239 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state had its collation center at the Idri Nana hotel, lokoja

The direct primary election was supervised by INEC officials from the state and the national headquarters of the commission with the presence of security agents .

One Mrs Magdalene Aku represented the INEC chairman at primary while Sadiq Zakaye and one other represented the INEC office in the state.

While announcing the results, the national Collation officer of the party , Dr Babalola Ajadi said out of the 9,584 total votes Leke Abejide had 9,456 votes while 128 votes were recorded as invalid.

Dr Ajadi said having scored the highest valid votes and the only contestant in the…