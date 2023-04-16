Nigeria Crowned U-18 Champions of IHF Women’s Competition in Ghana  – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria’s under-18 girls were on Saturday night, crowned champions of the IHF Women’s competition Africa Zone 3 Phase, after defeating Benin Republic in Accra, Ghana.

Cosmos Chukwuemeka, the Media Coordinator of the Handball Federation, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

The fans at the Tennis Arena of the Accra Sports Stadium were in awe of the Coach Shittu Agboola Adewunmi’s tutored girls as they conveniently earned a 42-17 victory over Benin.

Kehinde Babatunde was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match for a wonderful performance.

She is the twin sister of Taiwo Babatunde, who got the MVP award in Nigeria’s first match against Liberia.

Nigeria qualifies for the IHF Women’s Trophy Continental Phase, winning four matches without losing any game in the competition.

Also, Nigeria’s Esther Matthew was voted as the Most Valuable Player of the championship, while Goalkeeper Precious…