Nigerian Constitution Doesn’t Prescribe 25% Win in FCT to Be Declared President – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Professor of Law and former Governor of Edo State, Senator Oserheimen Osunbor, has declared that no section in Nigeria’s Constitution provides that a presidential candidate must score 25 per cent of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before she or he can become president.

Osunbor, in a statement at the weekend, declared that there was no controversy at all as “the Constitution does not require a win in any particular place, the FCT inclusive.”

He explained that: “There is no section in our constitution that requires a presidential candidate to score 25 per cent of the FCT. Some people are simply reading into the constitution what is not there.

“What the constitution states clearly in section 133 is that to be declared winner, the candidate must score at least 25 per cent in two – thirds of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“It did not say 25 per cent in the FCT, which is how the…