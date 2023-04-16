Nigeria’s Inflation Hits 22.04% as Food Prices Rise – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and commodities sustained its upward trajectory to 22.04 per cent in March compared to 21.91 per cent in the preceding month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said yesterday.

The NBS in its CPI report for March attributed the 0.13 percentage point increase in the headline index to the rise in the prices of food and commodities.

Year-on-year, the inflation rate was 6.13 per cent higher compared to 15.92 per cent in March 2022.

The report showed that food inflation rose to 24.45 per cent year-on-year, which was 7.25 per cent higher than the 17.20 per cent recorded in March 2022.

The food inflation was attributed to increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, fruits, meat, vegetables, and spirits.

On a month-on-month basis, the food index increased to 2.07 per cent, which was 0.16per cent higher compared…