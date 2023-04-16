NNPP Screens 6 Aspirants, Hopeful of Victory – THISDAYLIVE

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has screened six aspirants ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

Those screened include Ukele Ali, Musa Saliu Mubarak, Abdulraham Abubakar, Oni Felix Sunday, Isah Yakubu and Sunday Momoh.

Members of the party’s screening committee are: Dr Ajuji Ahmad (Chairman), Prof. Shehu Usman Adamu

(Secretary), Maryam Bello Yasin, Ladipo Johnson and Muhammad Auwal Musa.

In his address, Dr Ahmad assured the aspirants that the screening process would be transparent and open, adding that nobody would be cheated in the race.

He said: “The NNPP is an open party, a fair minded party and we take the opportunity to not just welcome but to also assure you individually that the process is going to be very transparent, open and objective.

“We assure each of you of fairness in our decision at the end of the day. It is not going to be our decision actually, it will be…