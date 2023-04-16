Wammakko Defeats Sokoto Deputy Governor in Senatorial Election – THISDAYLIVE

Senator representing Sokoto north Senatorial District and former Governor of Sokoto state Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress APC has been declared winner of the Senatorial election for the Sokoto North Senatorial district after the collation of result of the Saturday supplementary election.

Wamakko who polled a total of 141,468 to defeat his closest rival Deputy Governor Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya of the Peoples Democratic Party, who garnered a total votes of 118,445.

Wamakko, a former governor, was first elected Senator in 2015 and reelected in 2019.