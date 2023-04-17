$800m W’Bank Post-petrol Subsidy Removal Facility Awaiting NASS Approval for Disbursement – THISDAYLIVE

* Says 50m vulnerable Nigerians identified, registered to receive N5,000 cash transfer each

Obinna Chima and Nume Ekeghe in Washington DC

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning of Nigeria, Mr. Zainab Ahmed, at the weekend clarified that the $800 million facility the country recently got from the World Bank for post-petrol subsidy removal palliative was awaiting parliamentary approval for the federal government to commence disbursement.

Ahmed, said this during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the just concluded International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC, United States.

According to her, the facility would be deployed to provide succor to 10 million households, who are expected to get N5,000 each for a period of six months.

The minister explained that the initial duration of the palliatives meant to cushion the effects of the planned subsidy removal on vulnerable Nigerians was for six…